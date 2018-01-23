NEW DELHI: Underscoring the need for an independent judiciary, Justice J Chelameswar on Monday emphasised that the institution must be sustained and improved for the welfare of the people. The statement came days after he, along with three other senior Supreme Court judges, publicly questioned Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on the allocation of cases in the apex court.

“Law declared by the Supreme Court binds everyone. For the survival of a liberal democracy, an impartial and independent judiciary is important,” the judge said while releasing a book — Supreme Court of India: The Beginnings — authored by the late Prof George H Gadbois Jr and introduced by Vikram Raghavan and Vasujith Ram. Scholars study the judiciary out of curiosity and as part of their research work, but those who are part of the institution certainly have some interest in it, he said, adding that a study of the Supreme Court was “more and more essential”, and would help it be impartial and independent.