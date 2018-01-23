File photo of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly | PTI

JAMMU: The opposition today staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over the issue of shelling by Pakistani forces in border areas and asked the government to respond to the "extraordinary situation" on the border.

As the House assembled this morning, members of the National Conference and Congress raised anti-government slogans over government's alleged failure to protect the people from Pakistani shelling which has left 12 people including 7 civilians dead.

Amid noisy scenes, NC member Ali Mohammad Sagar charged that the government was silent on large scale deaths of people in border shelling.

"There is an extraordinary situation on the borders.

Government should respond to the situation. Why are we allowing deaths of people", Sagar asked.

Sagar said while BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma had recently claimed that Rs 450 crore was allotted by the Centre for construction of bunkers for border people, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said they do not need bunkers and the need is to improve Indo-Pak relations to end ceasefire violations.

"There is difference in the thinking of two coalition partners.I want them to clarify the government stand", he said.

Another NC MLA Mian Altaf said government should pass a resolution impressing on the government to ensure measures to end border skirmishes.

The leader of the Congress Legislative party Nawang Rigzin Jora lashed out at the government for "helplessly watching" the deaths and devastation of the people and their properties.

"People are dying daily.Scores are getting injured.

Government should take measure to end ceasefire violations", he said.

However, BJP MLAs Ravinder Raina and Sat Sharma batted for passage of a resolution against Pakistan in the Assembly condemning the shelling.

All this while the opposition continued to create a ruckus, which was countered by BJP members by raising "Pakistan Muradabad" slogans.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rahman Veeri intervened, asking Opposition members to keep silent.

On this Opposition members including Leader of Opposition Omar Abdullah staged a walkout from the house.