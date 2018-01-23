JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said the state crime branch will probe the abduction and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district last week.

This was conveyed to the state assembly by Abdul Rehman Veeri, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The body of Asifa, from the nomadic 'Bakerwal' (goatherd) tribe, was found on January 17 in the Hiranagar area of Kathua, a week after she had gone missing.

After the opposition created an uproar in the state assembly, the state government ordered a magisterial probe and suspension of the station house officer (SHO) Hiranagar Police Station.