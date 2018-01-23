ALLAHABAD: Major FKK Sircar (Retd.), the longest living army veteran, at 101 years of age proceeded to his heavenly abode and breathed his last on January 21.

He was from 2nd battalion of the ASSAM Regiment and had the distinction of participating in three wars viz World War II, Indo-Pak War of 1947 -48 and Indo-China War of 1962.

An alumnus of Indian Military Academy, he was among the first set of officers who built National Cadet Corps (NCC) structure across the country.

Till his sad demise he had a sharp memory and at the age of 95 years, he had penned a book ‘The memories of a Soldier’.

The mortal remains of the departed veteran were buried at Rajapur cemetery in true tradition of Indian Army where the dictum of “Once a Soldier Always a Soldier” runs deep.

To honour the departed veteran, wreath was laid by Brig AK Tripathi, Officiating Station Commander of Allahabad Military Cantonment. Wreaths were also laid by Col Veterans Allahabad Sub Area on behalf of COAS, Maj Roshan on behalf of GOC-in-C Central Command and Colonel of the Regiment of the ASSAM Regiment.

The solemn occasion reconfirmed the connect between Indian Army and its Veterans’ fraternity till the last breath. The event is testimony to the fact that Army is always standing shoulder to shoulder with its veterans “Always and Everywhere”.