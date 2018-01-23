SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said it has not formed any Inquiry Commission to probe civilian killings in Valley and disclosed that 172 civilians, 162 security men and 363 militants were killed in last two years in Kashmir.

“85 civilians were killed in law and order situation and 19 others in militancy-related incidents in Kashmir in 2016,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who also holds home portfolio, informed the legislators in a written reply in response to a question by opposition National Conference MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar in Legislative Assembly in Jammu today.

Kashmir witnessed over five months long unrest in 2016 after killing of 21-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen Kashmir and Kashmir militancy’s poster boy Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

Mehbooba further disclosed that 20 civilians were killed in law and order situation last year and 48 others in militancy violence.

In response to a question whether the government has formed Inquiry Commission to probe the civilian killings in Valley in last two years, the CM replied in negative. “No Inquiry Commission has been constituted to probe the civilian killings or other alleged human rights violations”.

She, however, said Deputy Inspector General (DIGs) of police have been directed to constitute district level investigation teams headed by DySP Headquarters and Additional SPs to carry out time-bound investigation of all cases, where deaths of civilians and policemen are involved.

She also disclosed that five magisterial inquires into the killing of civilians were ordered in 2016 but no such inquiry was ordered in 2017.

The CM also disclosed that 162 security men including army, police and paramilitary personnel were killed in militancy violence in Kashmir in 2016 and 2017.

She said 82 security men were killed in 2016 and 80 in 2017.

Mehbooba also disclosed that 219 security men were injured in 2016 and 226 in 2017.

On militant killings, she said security also killed 363 militants including 244 foreign militants and 119 local militants in Valley in last two years.

To a question on imposition of curfew and restrictions in the Valley, Mehbooba said her government imposed curfew and restrictions on 188 times in Valley in last two years.

She said Anantnag town in south Kashmir remained under curfew 51 times, Kulgam 7, Shopian 14, Pulwama 7, Srinagar 25, Ganderbal 3, Sopore 22, Baramulla 15, Bandipora 9, Awantipora 10 and Kishtwar 5 times.

Justifying the imposition of curfew and restrictions, the CM said the security restrictions were necessitated by the situation.

After the killing of Burhan Wani, authorities imposed continuous curfew in the Valley for about two months, which is a record.

Now the government imposes curfew-life restrictions in sensitive parts of Valley on every protest and shutdown call of separatists.