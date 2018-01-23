PATNA: Students of a Patna University college on Tuesday found themselves in trouble for organising an overnight dance show featuring scantily clad nautch girls performing suggestive dance items on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

Some youths also brandished guns and fired shots in the air from the stage when the dance performances were in progress on the campus of the hostel of BN College. The university authorities and the Patna district administration were at a loss when video clips of the raunchy dance performances and firing went viral.

“I was clearly kept in the dark by the students. When I had asked them about the large stage being assembled, they told me that they would organise a ‘Mara Jagaran’ bhajan programme there on the occasion of Saraswati Puja,” said a shocked Rash Bihari Prasad Singh, vice-chancellor of Patna University.

Hundreds of college students and a few policemen were present when nearly ten young, skimpily clad girls danced on stage to the loud music from Bhojpuri movies and albums. A few youths, possibly students, were also occasionally seen dancing with the girls. The show reportedly went on till the early hours of Tuesday.

“This is a serious matter. Such incidents should not have happened at an educational institution of repute. We are gathering the video footage and getting the incident investigated,” said Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi.

Bihar National College, better known as BN College, is a 129-year-old institution of higher education located close to the historic Gandhi Maidan in central Patna.

“A five-member committee of professors has been formed to probe the incident and asked to submit a report in three days. The VC may rusticate students found involved in the dance show,” said a PU official. Many of the students residing in the hostel left for home hours after the probe began.

PU was in the news for the wrong reasons five days ago when a large quantity of materials used for making bombs were recovered on a hostel campus. The authorities were alarmed as the recovery occurred on the day the dates for students’ union polls at PU were announced.