NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah today termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos a "reason of pride" for all Indians and said the country offers opportunities to the entire world.

Shah, who put out a series of tweets, said Modi has perfectly articulated India's strengths and aspirations in the multi-conceptual world at Davos.

Referring to Modi's speech at WEF's plenary session, Shah said the prime minister had superbly invoked how Indian culture has always believed in uniting, not dividing.

"Our scriptures, written thousands of years ago, speak about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. We are all united by our shared destinies," he said.

Citing Modi's remarks on climate change, Shah said it is a potent global challenge. Under Modi's leadership, India has not only set ambitious targets in this regard but is also taking unprecedented initiatives to achieve them, he added.

Modi, he said, had raised his voice against terrorism at every global forum. At WEF, too, he gave a clarion call to the world, to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Modi today became the first Indian prime minister to address the WEF.

India offers unique opportunities to the entire world. It offers wealth with wellness, health with wholeness of life, prosperity with peace... India welcomes one & all! #IndiaMeansBusiness — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2018