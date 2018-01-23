AGRA: The Taj Mahal, a world heritage monument in Agra, will now open 30 minutes early for visitors -- from Thursday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said the 17th century monument will open half hour early and close 45 minutes before sunset for security checks in natural light.

Opening it half hour before sunrise would enable tourists to see the Taj against the rising sun, a memorable experience for many.

ASI chief Bhuvan Vikram said the decision was taken on persistent demands of tourists.

The ASI is also considering capping a figure of 40,000 visitors daily, including children under 15 years of age. A decision is likely to be announced next month. Ticket rates will also be revised, officials said.