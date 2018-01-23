NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people in Davos why one person of India's population has 73 percent of its wealth.

Gandhi, who put out a tweet addressing the prime minister, also tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017.

"Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference," he tweeted.

Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister -- who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum -- for his foreign visits and attacked his government for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans.