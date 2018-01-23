BHOPAL: After the Supreme Court cleared the release of "Padmaavat", Madhya Pradesh Law Minister Rampal Singh on Tuesday said the government will try to find a way by which they can respect the apex court's order while also keeping in mind the sentiments of those protesting against the film.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked all states to comply with its order not to stand in the way of the release of "Padmaavat" as it dismissed last-ditch efforts by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments to block its release on January 25.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Anandiben Patel as state Governor, Singh told reporters, "The apex court has given its order and we respect it. The state government will think and try to find a way to maintain the respect of the apex court along with the public sentiment."

After the court's order, several Hindu right wing and Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, who are on the roads protesting the release, have made it clear that they will not allow any theatre to screen the film.

The protesters, including women, gathered outside the District Magistrate's office.

A member of the Karni Sena, Rishi Raj, told reporters, "We are not satisfied with the court's order, and we will not allow the release of the film. We will continue this protest."

Similar protests were also held in Indore, Morena and Gwalior. In several places, traffic was also affected by the protest.

"There has been no report of any violence during the protest and we have removed the protesters from several places," Sub-Director General of police, Harinarayan Chari Mishra told IANS.

Police had to use force in some places in Ujjain where the protesters turned violent.