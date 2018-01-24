SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police have sounded high alert following intelligence inputs that a young woman from Pune is planning a suicide bombing to disrupt Republic Day functions in the Valley.

A message circulated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir to all Deputy Inspector Generals, district police chiefs and SSP Security has warned that is a strong input that an 18-year-old girl from Pune, Maharashtra might cause suicide bombing near or inside the Republic Day parade venue in Kashmir on January 26.

The message has told the police officials that the woman is presently in the Valley.

“All are directed to please ensure that frisking of ladies at the venues is done meticulously and with utmost caution so as to thwart the designs of anti-national elements,” reads the message.

The IGP has directed the police officials to take the alert seriously and ensure fool proof security on all venues in Valley on the Republic Day.

It is for the first time that police has sounded alert about possible suicide bombing in the Valley.

There have been two suicide bombings in the Valley in the past and both targeted Army headquarters in Srinagar and both were claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad.

One of the suicide bomber was 17-year-old Afaq Ahmad, a local boy hailing from Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar. He had blown explosive ridden vehicle near the main gate of heavily guarded Badamibagh Cantonment, headquarters of Army’s 15 Corps in Srinagar in 2001 causing some casualties.

The security apparatus in the Valley has been beefed up in view of the approaching Republic Day.

A police official said adequate security measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of Republic Day functions in the Valley and foil any militant attacks.

He said the security forces are on highest level of alert to foil any militant attacks.

“The security around the venues, where the R-Day functions in Valley will be held, will be further beefed up to ensure fool proof arrangements,” he said.

The official said three-tier security arrangements would be put in place around the Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar, where main R-Day function of Valley would be held.

The cricket stadium has already been sealed and the areas around in sensitized.

“The sharp shooters will be deployed in top floors of some buildings in the area to maintain vigil on movement of people,” the police official added.