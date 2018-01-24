Myanmar's State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in New Delhi on 24 Janaury 2018. (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Myanmar's State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi arrived here on Wednesday for the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit.

To mark the silver jubilee of India-ASEAN bilateral ties, India is hosting a commemorative summit on the theme "Shared Values, Common Destiny” on January 25.

The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises of ten countries namely Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam.

In the run-up to the summit, various programmes in different areas, ranging from culture to trade, have been organised by India.

Earlier on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj met with Brunei's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Pehin Lim Jock Seng here and discussed steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meetings are held in preparation for the summit, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership.