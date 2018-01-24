Budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature to begin on February 8
By PTI | Published: 24th January 2018 01:05 AM |
Last Updated: 24th January 2018 01:05 AM | A+A A- |
LUCKNOW: The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin on February 8, this was decided at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.
The number of sittings will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee, Singh said.
The session will commence with the joint address of both the Houses by the Governor.