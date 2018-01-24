NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday meet senior party leaders over strategy for upcoming budget session of Parliament.

He is expected to finalise the Congress’ strategy to corner government in the parliament.

First part of budget session is to be held from January 29 to February 9.

The session assumes importance as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will present its last budget in its tenure on February 1.

The second part of the Budget session will be held from March 5 to April 6.