NEW DELHI: Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat made contradictory statements on the former’s resignation at the CPI(M)’s Central Committee meet in Kolkata on Sunday.

Karat denied that CPI(M) general secretary Yechury offered to quit after a resolution moved by him for an understanding with the Congress for the 2019 general elections was defeated during voting in the CPI(M)’s Central Committee. Yechury said he did tender his resignation but was stopped by the party leadership on the grounds that it would send a wrong signal.

“I had offered to resign both in the Politburo and the Central Committee, but both unanimously said such a move will send a wrong signal that the CPI(M) will be seen as divided on the eve of the party congress and Tripura elections. I abided by the decision,” said Yechury.

He reacted hours after Karat denied the same. “General secretary of our party is not the supreme leader. His line being rejected does not mean his leadership is in question. He did not offer to resign,” former CPI(M) general secretary Karat told an online new portal.

The CPI(M) Central Committee on Sunday ratified a draft political resolution that opposes any alliance with the Congress. The resolution opposing Yechury’s was moved by Karat.

A final call will be taken at the party’s congress in April in Hyderabad, which will be held right after the elections in three Northeast states. CPM-ruled Tripura is going to polls on February 18, while Nagaland and Meghalaya will vote on February 27.

Both the leaders have their differences wide open and a third Rajya Sabha term for Yechury was also shot down by the Karat camp on the grounds that it is against the CPI(M) constitution to allow three consecutive terms to any party member.