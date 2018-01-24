PANAJI: The Goa Police today announced deployment of the advanced aerial surveillance system whose main objective is to monitor suspicious activities or gatherings.

The system can offer a detailed view of activities on the ground from certain height.

"The primary objective is to monitor any unusual gatherings, fights and/or suspicious activities," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

The advanced "aerial surveillance solution" will also be used to ensure the safety and security of domestic and international tourists visiting Goa.

"Keeping in view the rapidly evolving threat scenario for large gatherings, this system is of paramount importance," the spokesperson said.

The system was first deployed round-the-clock for the Timeout 72 Music Festival and New Year's Eve in year 2017.

"There was a gathering of over two lakh tourists converged at Vagator, Baga, Candolim and Cangute beaches in North Goa. Police had deployed drones equipped with the latest zoom-capable cameras," he said.

He said special thermal sensing cameras in the system are capable of sensing body heat and also to monitor dark areas and beaches for the safety of the people.

"This kind of deployment, in this scale. was done for the first time in India, by any police department," according to the spokesperson.

This solution was provided by Bangaluru-based startup IIO Technologies Pvt Ltd.

"Goa Police are further determined to use this aerial surveillance solution to monitor all future high tourist gathering events and activities. This solution can be used for search and rescue operations besides other criminal investigations," he said.