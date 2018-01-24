GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said the state is using e-governance to provide good governance to its people and an IT directorate would help to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

In Assam, the creation of a separate directorate would lead to administrative efficiency in IT development, the chief minister said while inaugurating the Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication here.

"Against this backdrop, the inauguration of the IT Directorate would not only reduce the digital divide, it would also help in eliminating corruption at all levels", he said.

The directorate, through the extensive use of IT, must forge harmony among different sections of the people of the state belonging to Barak, Brahmaputra, plains and hills, he said.

Inaugurating the IT directorate just before the first ever Global Investors' Summit would augur well in bolstering a new paradigm of development in the state, he said.

It should also act as a repository of information so that prospective investors can get any information just by clicking a mouse, Sonowal added.

The state government, in order to spread the fruits of governance to the remote corners of the state, has been actively working to build a dedicated network of an optical grid, the chief minister said.

The directorate must be in a position to give information to the people who would come to the directorate seeking a variety of information, he added.