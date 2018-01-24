SHILLONG: Independent legislator Michael T. Sangma on Wednesday resigned from the Meghalaya assembly to join the Congress and contest the February 27 assembly polls on its ticket.

"I have resigned as member of the assembly to join and contest assembly elections from the Congress," Sangma, who is seeking re-election from Tikrikilla constituency, told IANS.

The move comes as a shot to the Congress which has seen seven legislators resign, out of which five - Rowell Lyngdoh, Prestone Tynsong, Coming One Ymbon, Ngaitlang Dhar and Sniawbhalang Dhar - had joined the National Peoples Party.

Alexander Hek, who was Health and Family Welfare minister in the Mukul Sangma Cabinet before being sacked last year, joined the BJP, while Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Chief Executive Member P.N. Syiem joined the newly-floated People's Democratic Front.

Moreover, veteran Congress legislators including four-time Chief Minister D.D. Lapang, incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Roytre Christopher Laloo and Health and Family Welfare Minister Roshan Warjri, have declared themselves "retired" from electoral politics.