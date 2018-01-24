NEW DELHI: An Intermodal Terminal to be constructed at Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur at a cost of Rs 155 crore will be linked to both National Waterways-I or river Ganga and National Highway-19 - connecting Ghazipur to Patna - and help in movement of cargo, with options for both land and water transportation.

To be constructed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the foundation stone will be laid on Thursday by Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The terminal is part of the World Bank aided 'Jal Marg Vikas Project' on river Ganga, National Waterways-I, that aims to augment the navigational capacity of the river.

"The intermodal terminal at Ghazipur will have linkage to both National Waterways-I or River Ganga and National Highway-19 (connecting Gazipur to Patna) which is just 650 metres away," according to an official statement.

The benefits of the project will include, important and efficient movement of large and small cargo and will have options for both land and water transportation or the option for inter modal switching.

"The terminal will have facilities like berths, storage areas and sheds, communications systems and electrical substation. It will have a handling capacity of 12 lakh tonnes per annum," said the official statement.

The intermodal terminal at Ghazipur is one of the several sub projects under the Rs 5,369 Crore Jal Marg Vikas project.

Minister of State for Communication (Independent Charge) and Railways, Manoj Sinha and Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya, will also be present on the occasion.