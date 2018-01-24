J-K: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Shopian
Published: 24th January 2018
Last Updated: 24th January 2018
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out today between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.
#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway at Dairoo's Chaigund in Shopian district of South Kashmir. 44RR, Police and 14 BN of CRPF retaliating. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/FH1cD8hrW9— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018
"An encounter has started at Shopian. Security forces are on the job," a police official said.
He said that the area has been placed under cordon, but no casualties have been reported so far.