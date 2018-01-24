JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned on Wednesday for lack of quorum as less than the mandatory 23 legislators were present when the proceedings began.

Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurezi ruled that he was adjourning the House for lack of quorum when grants for the industries department were being discussed.

Gurezi, who was in the Chair, advised the government to take the proceedings of the Assembly seriously and ensure the presence of MLAs in the House.