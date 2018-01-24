SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri youth, whose death-defying train stunt went viral and shocked people, has apologized for the dangerous stunt after being detained and counselled by the police.

Aadil Ahmad, a BSc second-year student, hailing from Bijbehara area of south Kashmir performed a dangerous death-defying stunt by lying on a railway track with his face down and a train with high speed passing over him.

The train passes over him without causing any harm to him.

After performing the dangerous stunt, Aadil can be seen celebrating in a video that was shot by his friend.

The 0.39-second hair-raising video has gone viral on social media and has shocked people, who have said these kinds of stunts are unacceptable.

The netizens slammed the youth and termed the stunt as not adventure but “stupidity”. They demanded an action against the youth for performing the death-defying stunt.

“They should be punished. And who is the mad person holding the phone. This can set an extremely dangerous precedent,” tweeted a netizen.

After the video went viral yesterday and evoked a strong reaction, police last evening detained Aadil and his friend Muzamil Qasim, who had shot the video.

DIG of police south Kashmir, S P Pani told New Indian Express that police counselled Aadil that it was dangerous and he should not have done it.

He admitted that it was wrong and also apologized.

“After counseling him and his friend, we released the duo,” DIG said.

Aadil and his friend, Muzamil in a video message have apologized for the act.

“I have realised my mistake and apologize to people. I appeal people not to perform such dangerous student,” Aadil said.

The youth has also tendered his apology on social media.

“I apologize to all the people who commented or shared my stupid stunt. I feel ashamed and won’t repeat it again,” he has said.

His friend Muzamil also told people not to do such kind of stuns as these are very dangerous.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his concern over the video saying "I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men."

“There is something drastically wrong with this sort of adventure seeking. I can’t believe the stupidity of these young men,” he tweeted.

Omar said arresting him isn’t the solution. “He should be counselled and let off with a stern warning. Our prisons are too full of young men as it is and stupidity isn’t a crime.”

