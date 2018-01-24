MUMBAI: A couple of Hindutva organisations have claimed that producers of "Padmaavat" have not paid the adequate shooting charges to the Maharashtra government and demanded "immediate recovery" of the "revenue loss".

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Hindu Vidhidnya Parishad issued a statement today, two days ahead of the scheduled release of the controversial film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.

"As per the Maharashtra government's rules for shooting, the production company was to pay Rs 1,91,458 towards the shooting charges. However, the production company paid only a meagre amount and caused a loss of the government revenue to the tune of Rs 1,62,742," the statement said.

The company has also not followed the standard procedures laid down by the departments of Revenue, Forest and Police, which is a criminal offence, it said.

"We have lodged complaints with the authorities concerned today and demanded an action against the producers," said the organisations.

"Padmaavat", earlier titled "Padmavati", director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had conducted a 20-day-long shooting at Masai plateau in Kolhapur district last year, which he suspended after some groups vandalised the sets.

"The shooting was carried out for 20 days from March 6 to March 30, 2017, with a gap of few days in-between. However, an amount of only Rs 28,716 was deposited toward charges for the period of three days from March 22 to March 24 with the Forest Department of Kolhapur," said the statement.

It claimed that the charges for the period between March 6 to March 14 and March 21 to March 30 were not paid to the offices of Collector and Superintendent of Police, Kolhapur.

"Thus, the government has been defrauded by lakhs of rupees. Similarly, the sets of the movie caught fire on March 15, 2017. The site was used on that day without obtaining the police permission, which is deceit of the state government," the statement said.

The organisations demanded that government should step in and recover the losses.