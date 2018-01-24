NEW DELHI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Y.C. Modi on Wednesday said that the conviction rate of his anti-terrorism agency was 95 per cent as it managed to convict 167 accused in the 185 cases registered by it since its inception in 2009.

Addressing on the occasion of NIA Day in the memory of the agency's first Director General Radha Vinod Raju, he said the agency has filed chargesheets in 148 of the 185 cases that include 64 cases related to jihadi terrorism, 27 of separatism, 41 of terror funding and supply of fake Indian currency and 38 of other terrorist cases.

Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, also said that trial in 37 cases had been completed.

"The 95 per cent conviction rate shows NIA's meticulous skill of investigation. We are committed against terrorist activities with single motive to take action against terrorists," Modi said.

Recalling how NIA began functioning from two rooms in a hotel, Modi said the agency now has been working for few months in its own buildings recently constructed here and in Lucknow.

Its two new building in Guwahati and Hyderabad are also under construction and would be functional by the end of 2018.

The NIA DG further said that land allocation for the construction of regional offices for the NIA in Kochi, Raipur and Jammu has also been completed.