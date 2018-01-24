Shops vandalised and vehicles parked outside a mall in Ahmedabad torched in protest against Padmaavat. (Twitter Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: At least 16 people have been arrested by the police from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday, after a frenzied mob went on a rampage outside Himalaya Mall in the city to protest against the release of 'Padmaavat'.

The police took an immediate action and managed the situation.

"16 people have been arrested and their interrogation is underway. The CCTV footage will be examined and more arrests will be made", confirmed a senior official to the media.

The official has also requested the people to keep a control on their emotions and not to take law and order in their hands.

"We deployed proper security in all the theatres, where the movie will be released. It is our responsibility to give proper security to the theatres as the Supreme Court has allowed the screening of 'Padmaavat' in the state," added the official.

On Tuesday evening, a group of people vandalised shops at a mall and a cinema hall in Ahmedabad and targeted vehicles that were parked outside it shortly after a candle march was carried out by Karni Sena activists against the release of 'Padmaavat'.

The mall manager, Rakesh Mehta, told ANI, "the men attacked the mall even though it had displayed boards outside saying the film will not be screened there."

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, "the government will not allow anyone to resort to violence and police will stake stern action on them."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will finally be released on January 25.