A still from the video that shows students hiding under the bus seats. (Photo | ANI)

GURGAON: Around 20-25 students of a leading Gurgaon school had a narrow escape when a frenzied mob protesting the release of Bollywood film 'Padmaavat' attacked their bus.

The G D Goenka World School students were on their way home when a group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle.

When the driver did not comply, the miscreants pelted the vehicle with stones apparently to hurt the children.

The school bus staffer asked the kids to crawl under seats for safety and directed the driver to not stop it, Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon Police told PTI.

"Some of the bus windows shattered and terrified kids cried for help. Fortunately none of the children was hurt in the attack," Kumar said.

He said the situation was now under control.

The attackers also torched a bus in Sohna. They also pelted stones on a fire tender and forced it back when it came to douse the fire, officials said.

Despite prohibitory orders in Gurgaon, hundreds of Shree Rajput Karni Sena supporters also protested at Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway.