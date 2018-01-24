JAMMU: Fringe group activists today targeted a cinema hall breaking window panes and allegedly trying a burn a ticketing counter as a protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat' tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had yesterday refused to modify its earlier order that had cleared the decks for the nationwide release of the film.

Some activists and miscreants resorted to breaking of window panes of a cinema hall in Jammu and police intervened, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jammu, Arun Manhas said.

He said the authorities were holding a meeting with activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha and other groups to ensure that there was no law and order problems due to the screening of the movie.

"We cannot stop the screening of the movie as per the directive of the Supreme Court. We have asked the protesters to watch the movie before taking a decision," he said.

He said that security will be provided to the cinema halls and protesters will not be allowed to cause any damage.

A staffer of KC Central Cinema Hall (Indira) said that over 50 miscreants arrived at the hall, broke the window panes and went on rampage besides trying to set afire the ticketing counter.

He demanded that cinema halls should be provided security by the government and should be protected.