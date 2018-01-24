KOTA: An accused in a double murder case was arrested today by Kota police from Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Sohani Parashar (26) and her 12-year-old son Piyush were shot dead on Sunday evening at their house in the Bhimganj Mandi police station area here when her husband Neeraj Parashar was away, and younger daughter was playing in another room, they said.

A case was registered under section 302 of IPC, Superintendent of Police (Kota City) Anshuman Bhomia said.

Accused Chandra Kant Pathak (38), alias Dilip, a resident of Murena district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in connection with the case, the SP said.

Pathak was allegedly having an affair with Sohani, Bhomia added.

The woman had earlier gone to Bilaspur where she stayed with Dilip for about two months, he said, adding that she came back to her husband this month.

Enraged at being jilted, Pathak came to visit Sohani on Sunday and shot her. He killed Piyush, who walked into the room on hearing the gunshot, SP Bhomia said.

The woman and the accused are the neighbours and had an affair when they were young, officials said, adding that she continued the relationship with him even after getting married.

The accused would be produced before the court tomorrow, Bhimganj Mandi police station Sub Inspector Govind Singh said.