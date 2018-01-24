CHANDIGARH: After Haryana now Punjab has also barred school teachers from using mobile phones in the schools and if the teachers violate the orders Punjab School Education Department then 'action' will be taken on them for violation of this norm.

The school principals or head teachers have been told by the state education department to want the teachers not to use mobile phones during the school hours. If any teacher uses the phone the head teachers will report to the district education officers (DEO) so that suitable action is taken. The decision has been taken as using of mobiles by teachers during school hours effects the studies of students. “The decision has been taken in the best interest of students,” said an official.

A government school teacher gets Rs 200 (elementary teacher), Rs 300 (high school) and Rs 500 (principal) as monthly mobile allowance.

Teachers rely on their mobile phones to upload and download information from the department. Thus they are in a dilemma as without mobiles how to go about it as the Education Department uses apps for organising, managing and conducting programmes and activities, including midday meal scheme and Udaan. “ We agree that mobile phones should not be allowed in classrooms, but putting a ban on its use during school hours will disrupt many school-related activities,” said teachers.

It has also been pointed out that the computers and internet connections given in the schools are not in working condition.

Haryana government had last year banned using of mobile phones inside classrooms by school teachers and decided to hold head of the school accountable for violation.