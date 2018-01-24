JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today compared her government's four-year rule with the earlier Congress regimes and said the state would have progressed much more if the governments led by the rival party had worked.

Congress divided castes for votes while the BJP will take everyone along and continue to work for the development of state, she said at an election rally in Mandalgarh of Bhilwara district.

"Congress may gain political mileage by creating a divide in society, but it hampers development of the state. Had the Congress government worked, the state would have moved far ahead on the development path," she said.

Campaigning for BJP candidate from the Mandalgarh Assembly seat, Shakti Singh Hada, she said harmony and peaceful environment among all sections of society will create better investment opportunities in the state.

The state government was working to encourage skill development and make people ready to work in the upcoming industrial units in the state such as the Barmer refinery, she said.

She said that Mandalgarh Assembly bypoll was important for development in the area.

Efforts to make Chambal river water available in the Mandalgarh area will soon bear fruit ending the woes of the people, she said.