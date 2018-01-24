NEW DELHI: Ramjas College's staff association today said it would start an indefinite sit-in from tomorrow to press for the removal of acting Principal P C Tulsian, whom it accused of misusing a students' fund.

The principal did not respond to PTI's calls or messages on the teachers' allegations.

In its General Body Meeting today, the association also accused Tulsian of recruiting staff on contract without any specific work being assigned to them.

"While all non-teaching staff mark biometric attendance, two staffers attached to the principal mark theirs manually.

They are not employed by the college, but are paid salaries of Rs 15,800 and Rs 11,000 (respectively) per month from the students' fund," association president Surender Singh said, quoting a report of a committee appointed to look into the matter.

The fund is composed of money collected from students every year for college magazines, sports and other activities.

Singh said the college had "turned into a breeding ground of corruption".

"The principal has continued the employment of a large number of staff on a contract basis engaged with his office with no work, thereby wasting the students' fund," Singh said.

The GBM today also accused Tulsian of ignoring a longpending demand for an audit of the fund from 2013.

The staff body has announced that it would start the agitation demanding the principal's removal starting tomorrow near the admin block.