DARBHANGA: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said today people belonging to all religious faiths in India were like brothers, and even followers of Islam were not against cow protection.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak also said many Muslims in India did not eat beef.

"In India, people of all religions are like 'sahodar bhai' (brothers born to the same mother). Even followers of Islam here do not oppose 'gopalak' and 'gorakshak' (people rearing and protecting cows)," Bhagwat told a gathering of RSS volunteers.

Bhagwat's comments came in the backdrop of incidents of cow vigilantism at several places for which opposition parties blamed the BJP, RSS and its allied organisations.

Noting that the condition of farmers was a cause for worry, Bhagwat said India's prosperity was closely linked to the well-being of those involved in agriculture, and stressed on promoting cattle rearing and organic farming.

In apparently laudatory words for the Narendra Modi government, he said, "Earlier an atmosphere of dejection prevailed in the country which is no longer the case now, and we, as a nation, are marching ahead on the global platform."

Later, inaugurating a cancer hospital here named after Swami Vivekananda, Bhagwat called for ensuring availability of good and affordable health and education facilities to all sections of society.

Speaking at the function, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said the Centre was making efforts to improve medical facilities in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, and the entire North-East.

The proposed projects included a 250-bed cancer hospital in Muzaffarpur, to be built at a cost of Rs 150 crore by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), and a superspeciality hospital in Darbhanga, Choubey said.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said work will begin soon for the cancer hospital that would come up at a cost of Rs 139 crore at the premises of IGIMS hospital in Patna. The state government will provide BARC the land required for the proposed hospital in Muzaffarpur, he said.