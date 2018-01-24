NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a plea by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments to modify its decision to allow the film Padmaavat to be released nationwide on January 25 and asked the states to manage law and order. “Our order is to be complied by one and all. A few hundred or more people cannot take to the streets and demand the ban of a movie. It is unthinkable that people are not following our order,” observed Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The state governments had approached the court raising concern over the screening of the movie as it would lead to violence by caste groups. Refusing to entertain the plea, the bench said, “There is no way the court would back down. Otherwise, these people will make a virtue of creating trouble. They will first create trouble and then make a virtue of creating trouble.”

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh said the states did not want to witness violence and hence had approached the court. “You can advise them not to watch the movie. We will not modify our order,” the bench told Mehta.

The court also said that it must be understood by the state governments that there is a censor board that has cleared the movie, after which the court has also allowed its release, and they must abide by both. The bench dismissed the applications filed by Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, which has been staging protests in states against the release of the movie, and Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, and said, “There is a disclaimer in the film. It says the movie is not a portrayal of history. You please educate your members about what a disclaimer is.”

On January 18, the Supreme Court stayed attempts by four states to prohibit the movie’s screening. Maintaining that states were under Constitutional obligation to maintain law and order, the court had said this duty includes providing police protection to persons involved in the film, its exhibition and the audience.

The film is based on the 13th century battle between Mewar’s Maharaja Ratan Singh’s army and Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

MNS supports Padmaavat

Raj Thackeray’s MNS, which has threatened screenings of several films in the past, on Tuesday came out in support of Padmaavat. “It is sad there is question mark over the release of the film in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If the law and order situation in the PM’s home state is so bad, god forbid how bad the situation would be in other states,” the MNS said.

“Padmaavat has been cleared by the censor board and the SC. Hence it is wrong to oppose the film. We too have opposed films in the past, but never over content. It is wrong to oppose a film like this and we shall be prepared if help is needed for the safe release of the film.”