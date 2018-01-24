NEW DELHI: Emphasising that growth needed to be achieved in a sustainable and responsible way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I see many moving from need-based consumption to greed-based consumption.” Many trade agreements “had come to a standstill,” with cross-border financial investments dropping in many areas. “The question is: Is this really development, or is it the beginning of society’s downfall?”

Delivering the plenary address of the World Economic Forum, he said, “In 1997 when Prime Minister Deve Gowda had come to Davos, India’s GDP was $400 million. Today, it is six times that. That year, the theme at Davos was building a networked society, at a time when the Euro was not currency, the Asian Financial Crisis was far away, and no one had heard of Osama bin Laden or Harry Potter.

“Computer programmes were yet to seriously threaten chess players. Google was yet to be launched if you searched the internet for Amazon, you would have got results about a river or a large jungle. Tweeting was only by birds, not humans. Two decades later, we live in a society that is a network of very complex networks.”

Noting that the theme for Davos was ahead of the curve then, he said this year’s theme, Creating Shared Future in a Fractured World, was also ahead of its time. “Today, the balance between economic and political might is changing at great speed, with far reaching implications for stability and peace. Technology is changing our lives, our politics, our economics, every aspect of our lives.” This technology has the ability not just to build, but also to break, he said, citing social media and big data as examples.

Rahul taunts PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi taunted PM Modi, who is in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum, over his “pro-rich politics”.

“Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth?” Rahul tweeted as PM Modi told the world about the country’s achievements. Rahul also cited a recent annual Oxfam survey which revealed that 67 crore Indians comprising the population’s poorest half saw their wealth rise by justw 1% in the last year.

On Monday, he had taken a dig at Modi hugging his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu last week.