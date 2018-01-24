MAHASAMUND: Police in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund have arrested six persons, including three tantriks and a teacher, for the murder of an ad-hoc teacher on January 21.

Mahasamund crime branch and Khagari Police said the victim, Jagdish Minj, was trying to multiply his money with the help of black magic. The accused demanded Rs 3 lakh from Minj and killed him after taking the money.

SP Santosh Kumar Singh said they have arrested three 'tantriks' (black magic performers), a teacher and an excise inspector for the murder.

The police said they cracked the murder after examining CCTV footage and call details of the victim.

In the CCTV footage, he was seen taking an unknown man with him on his scooter. The man was later identified as Narendra and was arrested. The other five were arrested after a tip-off from him.

Police had recovered sandalwood and oil smeared on a roll of leaves from the crime site, after which they formed different teams to look for the perpetrators.

Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, including that of human sacrifice.