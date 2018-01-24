NEW DELHI: Two senior pilots of Jet Airways who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating a London-Mumbai flight on January 1 have been barred from flying for any airline for five years as aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended their flying licences.

A male pilot had allegedly slapped a female pilot who came out of the cockpit, crying. Later, the male pilot left the cockpit unattended, putting the occupants of the flight at great risk. The two were grounded and then sacked by the airline.

Sources in the DGCA said that the safety regulator has taken unprecedented action because the two pilots endangered safety of passengers. The cockpit was left unmanned more than once during the fight when the co-pilot went out to bring back the lady commander who was sobbing in the galley and possibly afraid of going back to fly with him. Leaving the cockpit unmanned is a gross violation of air safety rules.

“DGCA has investigated the occurrence. Keeping in view serious safety lapses endangering the safety of aircraft operations, DGCA has suspended the privileges of license of both the involved pilots for a period of five years,” said a senior DGCA official.