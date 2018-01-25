RAIPUR: If the date of birth on Aadhaar cards is to be believed, more than 200 residents of a gram panchayat in Chattisgarh were all born on January 1.

Ironically, the blunder evaded the attention of the authorities for six years.

The residents of the Maliyar and Sehrapani villages in the Chura development block of Gariyaband district, some 120 km east of Raipur, noticed the fault in the mandatory biometric card and informed the authorities.

The villagers were worried that the incorrect personal details might deprive them of the benefits they are entitled to, the official spokesperson of the district administration said.

The authorities are planning a camp in the gram panchayat to fix the lapse.

“It appears that the operator, after not having obtained the proof of the date of birth from several villagers, might just have entered a uniform date to get the work done. Around 200 such cases were reported. We will ask the villagers to visit the camp with any proof or documentation of their date of birth," the e-district manager Mithilesh Dewangan, who has been asked to inquire and rectify the mistakes by the district collector, told the TNIE.

He said these cards were prepared during the years 2011-12 and blamed an error made by the then operator.

E-district manager besides other IT-related assignments also supervises the making of Aadhar-card and they work under Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS), which is the nodal agency and prime mover for propelling IT growth & implementation of the IT & e-Governance projects.

