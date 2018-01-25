SRINAGAR: After recent skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, the flag level meeting between sector commanders of BSF and Pakistan Rangers was held along the border in Suchetgarh sector of the State on Thursday to defuse the tension along the frontiers.

“On the request of Pakistan Rangers, a sector commander level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pakistan Rangers on IB in Suchetgarh sector of Jammu today,” a BSF spokesman said.

The meeting, which began at noon and lasted for about an hour, discussed in detail the prevailing tension along the border.

The BSF delegation comprising five officers was led by DIG BSF Jammu Sector P S Dhiman while 10-member Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Sector Commander Chenab Rangers, Sialkot Punjab, Brig Amjad Hussain.

The flag meeting was convened by Pakistan Rangers after recent tension and skirmishes between the Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoB and IB in the State.

At least 13 people including four army men, two border guards and seven civilians have died in Pakistani troops firing and shelling along the frontiers in J&K last week.

The Pakistani troops have also suffered casualties in the retaliatory firing by army and BSF men.

A BSF spokesman said during the flag meeting, BSF officers conveyed strong message to Pakistani Rangers delegation that ceasefire violations and unprovoked firing and mortar shelling was unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

He said the BSF officials also strongly objected to acts of snipping of two BSF men on January 3 and 17 by Pakistani troops along the frontiers.

“BSF officers also strongly raised the issue of unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on civilian areas by the Pakistani troops, causing civilian casualties and damage to properties on this side of the border,” the spokesman said.

Today’s flag meeting between the officials of BSF and Pakistani Rangers was the first such meeting this year.

The last flag between officials of BSF and Pakistani Rangers was held on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, an army man was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on army positions in Nowehera and Mankote sectors of twin border district Rajouri and Poonch today, defence sources said.

They said an army man identified as Sepoy Ranjit Singh of 19 Punjab Regiment sustained injuries after being hit by bullet in Nowshera sector.

“He has been hospitalised,” they said.