RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court and the subordinate courts in the state have collectively disposed of over 3 lakh cases last year.

"The Chhattisgarh High Court settled as many as 31,493 cases in 2017 (January 1- December 31). However, 33,307 new cases were registered with the HC last year," Registrar General of the high court, Gautam Chauradiya, said in a statement here yesterday.

During this period, the subordinate courts under the HC settled 2,84,838 cases, he added.

"Under the guidance of Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan, the high court settled cases in a rapid manner," Chauradiya said.

According to him, the HC also started issuing judgement copies in Hindi last year, he said.

On the direction of the Chief Justice, hearing of appeal cases in criminal matters is being done through special bench every Saturday in the high court for speedy disposal of the pending cases, he said.

Uniform listing policy has been introduced for giving priority to cases related to women, differently-abled, children, senior citizens and the last person of the society, he said.

In National Lok Adalat and Lok Adalat, 26,710 pending cases were disposed of in an amicable way last year.

"Claims and disputes worth Rs 183.63 crore were settled in Lok Adalat during this period," Chauradiya said.