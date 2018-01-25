RAIPUR: Four Chhattisgarh policemen were killed and nine others injured in an encounter with Maoists in the forested terrain of Irpanar village in Narayanpur district, about 330 km south of Raipur, on Wednesday.

Sub-inspectors Vinod Kaushik and Mulchand Kanwar and two constables were killed when the Maoists triggered a powerful blast and then fired indiscriminately on the police in the Abujhmad area.

A helicopter airlifted the injured policemen to Raipur for medical aid. According to the doctors, all the nine injured had sustained bullet wounds and the condition of two was critical.

On a tip-off, a joint team of over 60 personnel drawn from the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) had embarked on a search operation in the Maoist stronghold of Abujhmad on Tuesday night.

“It was an operation undertaken after intelligence inputs on the Maoists’ movement in the region. Narayanpur superintendent of police Jitendra Shukla executed the operation. The Maoists ambushed our men, resulting in a fierce gun battle for an hour that led to the killing of four personnel,” Special DG (Anti-Maoist operations) D M Awasthi said.

The 6th company of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) was involved in the attack. The Chhattisgarh police claimed that the Maoists also suffered losses. “Details are awaited as the forces are yet to return from the remote forested area,” Awasthi said. Reinforcements were rushed to the encouter site to assist the forces and carry out a cordon and search operation in the region.

In another incident in Bijapur district, the Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED), injuring two security personnel. The injured were airlifted to Raipur for medical care. In Chhattisgarh, the Maoists have a presence in 16 of the 27 districts.

Naranaypur and Bijapur are among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts of Bastar region. Dantewada, Sukma, Kanker, Kondagaon and Bastar are the remaining five districts.