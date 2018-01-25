MUMBAI: Veteran BJP leader and former revenue minister Eknath Khadse who was once the ‘No. 2’ in the Fadnavis cabinet and has been out of it for the past 20 months, was seen sulking yet again on Thursday.

“I’ve been loyal to the party for 40 years. But, I won’t be left with an option if the party deserts me,” Khadse said in presence of state Congress Chief Ashok Chavan as he attended birthday celebrations of local Congress leader Rajiv Patil at his hometown Jalgaon.

About a month back, Khadse, in a similar event, had shared the dais with senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and let his emotions known to the public, while last week he showered praises on the NCP founder Sharad Pawar at a program in Baramati.

“My biggest pain is that I’ve not been told by the party as to what my crime was. Not even once in past 20 months, I begged them to appoint me as a minister again. I just wanted to know where I went wrong. Are there any corruption charges against me? Have I looted anyone? Have I murdered anybody? I want to know,” the 65-year-old leader said while speaking out his mind.

Since 1989, Khadse had represented Muktainagar constituency of Jalgaon district in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. From 1995-99 Khadse was a minister and handled important portfolios, including Finance.

After 2014 elections, he lost the bid for the post of Chief Minister – but instead, settled for 10 portfolios Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, Earthquake Rehabilitation, Minorities Development and Wakf, Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries and the State Excise.

In June 2016, he had to resign in the wake of charges of corruption. However, he has not been indicted in courts - and has been kept out of government, leaving him sulking.

As he spoke out his mind on Thursday, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan was quick to score a political point by making an offer to him.

“When I was the chief minister, Khadse was the Leader of the Opposition, I know how he worked... Natha Bhau, don’t wait to be pushed out. We share a good bond. Just remember me when the time comes,” Chavan said.

Meanwhile, Finance and Planning Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar expressed hope and asserted that Khadse would not leave the party. "He has worked for the party and we all know his contribution," he said.