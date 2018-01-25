GURUGRAM: A notice has been put up outside PVR Cinemas in Gurugram's Ambience Mall stating that it is not screening the film Padmaavat.

The notice comes in the wake of a violent protest in various states across the nation.

Various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena has gone on a rampage and vandalized various cinema halls screening the movie.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus, which is releasing today, has been embroiled into controversy since its inception.

Padmaavat row UPDATES: Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas seeking contempt action against four state governments, Karni Sena; Congress demands Khattar government resignation

While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film.

The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie.