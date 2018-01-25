NEW DELHI: Travelling for the first time on Delhi Metro, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday praised the Airport Express line as "world class" and regretted not riding it before.

"Having used the Delhi Metro for the first time today and that too the Airport Express, it is a world class piece of infrastructure. By far the best way to get to Terminal 3 (T3) Delhi Airport. I'm a fan," Abdullah tweeted.

"I can't believe I haven't done this before. The Delhi Metro is absolutely brilliant from New Delhi station to T3. No more traffic jams for me," said the National Conference leader who posted his pictures clicked inside the metro train.