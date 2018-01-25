SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday announced remission of jail terms up to 45 days, which would benefit 461 prisoners and two others would walk free.

The remission of imprisonment term has been given keeping in view good conduct of prisoners.

Remission of 45 days has been given to those undergoing life imprisonment or sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.

Those sentenced to five to 10 year imprisonment would get remission of 30 days, while prisoners imprisoned for three and five years would remission of 21 days.

Prisoners with jail-term of one to three years and those sent to jail for less than one year would get remission of 15 days and seven days respectively, a spokesperson of Prisons and Correctional Services said.

With this remission of sentences, two prisoners would walk free while 133 prisoners lodged in Kanda jail, 147 in Nahan jail, 84 in Dharamsala jail and 43 in Bilaspur jail would be benefited.