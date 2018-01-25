SHIMLA: With an aim at cracking down on drug mafia, the Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday formed Special Task Forces (STFs), headed by a DSP rank officer, in all districts of the state.

The STFs would submit progress report to SP Narcotics, CID Shimla, daily, who, in turn, would appraise the DGP about it. The STFs would also keep the SPs, IGs of all ranges concerned in the loop, DIG Southern range Asif Jalal said.

"The STFs would launch special drive against gangs and individuals involved in possession, sale, purchase, transportation and cultivation of narcotic," DGP S R Mardi said.

Any civilian who gives credible information leading to recovery of 8 Kg of narcotics or recovery of 1,000 capsules of designer drugs (not branded) would be given a cash award of Rs 10,000 in each case, Jalal said.

Also, any Police officer who recovers 100 grams of narcotics and 500capsules of designer drugs would be awarded class-I commendation certificate and Rs 500.

In case of recovery of 8 Kg of narcotics or 1,000 capsules of designer drugs, the officer concerned would be awarded DGP Disc.