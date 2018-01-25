LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a girl student of IIT-Kanpur has accused a man of allegedly raping her over pretext of marriage at her hostel room on college campus on January 6, this year. She accused the man of backtracking on his promise of marrying her and allegedly raped her in her room. The victim lodged a complaint against the person in this regard at local Kalyanpur police station in Kanpur on Wednesday.

While the local police confirmed having received the complaint and that an FIR had been lodged, they had yet to make a breakthrough in the case. According to police sources, the victim had claimed in her complaint that the accused, named Sitanshu, son of Dhruv Kumar Singh, a resident of Badurahi Pahelja Barka of Saran district in Bihar, befriended her on facebook some six months back and started frequenting her in her hostel. She had stated that the accused had promised to marry her but he did not keep it and ditched her.

According to Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI), Kalyanpur police station, Parshuraj, a case was registered under Sections 376, 504, 506, 354B and 120B of IPC against accused Sitanshu who is supposedly associated with India Air Force.

However, the police have yet to ascertain his rank in IAF. The accused had no base in Kanpur but he often used to visit the victim, said the police sources. Besides Sitanshu, the FIR also included the name of three more persons, including sister and brother-in-law of the accused apart from one of his friends Ananjay Singh.

"The person who has been accused by the girl was a regular visitor to IIT-Kanpur campus. They were friends. We are investigating the matter to ascertain more facts", added the SSI.

However, Director IIT-Kanpur Prof Manindra Agarwal, did not answer the phone calls made to him.