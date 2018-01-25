JAMMU: The BSF on Thursday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers against sniping from the Pakistani side that killed two Indian troopers.

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) formally lodged the protest during a flag meeting on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Suchetgarh sector.

The meeting between sector commanders of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers was held following a request from the Pakistani side.

Informed sources said the BSF strongly objected to the acts of snipping of two BSF troopers by Pakistan and unprovoked firing and shelling to target a number of Indian villages, innocent civilians and their properties.

"The BSF conveyed a strong protest with an equally strong message that such provocative acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated," an official said.

The Indian and Pakistan delegations were headed by PS Dhiman, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, and Brigadier Amjad Hussain of Chenab Rangers.

This was the first flag meeting of the sector commanders this year. The last meeting was held on September 29 last year.

Thursday's meeting followed heavy shelling and firing between the two sides on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir which has forced numerous civilians to leave their villages.