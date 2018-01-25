PANAJI: Goa's state transport corporation suffered a loss of Rs 3 lakh on Thursday due to the suspension of its inter-state bus service to Karnataka on account of a shutdown in the southern state, a top official said on Thursday.

The constant strikes in Karnataka were taking a toll on the financial health of the corporation, Kadamba Transport Corporation Chairperson Carlos Almeida told reporters here.

"Today, 40 buses on the Karnataka (route) are not operating. We will start operations from tomorrow (Friday). On an average our loss is Rs 3 lakh per day."

Pro-Kannada groups called for a shutdown in the state protesting the Central government's apathy regarding the Mhadei interstate water sharing dispute.

Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra are currently involved in a dispute in the tribunal over the controversial Kalsa-Bhandura dam project across the Mhadei river, through which Karnataka aims to divert water from the Mhadei basin to the nearby basin on the Malaprabha river.