NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to businessmen brothers Virendra Jain and Surender Kumar Jain in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted the bail, observing that they had been in custody for more than 10 months.

The court asked them to furnish personal bonds of Rs 2 lakh each with two sureties of like amount.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed three chargesheets in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On December 23, 2017, the ED filed a third chargesheet against a chartered accountant of RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and others in the Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

The ED, in July last year, had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bharti's chartered accountant Rajesh Agrawal in connection with the case in which the agency named around 35 accused including the Jain brothers.

Agrawal was accused of converting black money into legal sources of income through dubious transactions with the help of the Jain brothers.

The ED arrested the Jain brothers on March 20, 2017. In May, the agency filed the first chargesheeet and arrested Agrawal on May 22.

Later, Agrawal, accused of helping Bharti's husband's company Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd with some transactions, was granted bail.