The Centre has announced the list of Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma awards, which is presented every year, seeks to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields.

The list of Padma Shri awardees:

Arvind Gupta - Literature & education (affordable education)

Lakshmikutty - Medicine (snake bite)

Bhajju Shyam - Art (Painting - Gond Art)

Sudhanshu Biswas - Social service

MR Rajagopal - Medicine (Palliative Care)

Murlikant Petkar - Sports

Rajagopalan Vasudevan - Science & Engineering (Innvoation)

Subhasini Mistry - Social work

Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan - Literature & education (affordable education)

Sulagatti Narasamma - Medicine

Yeshi Dhoden - Medicine

Romulus Whitaker -Others (Wildlife Conservation)

Rani and Abhay Bang - Medicine (Affordable care)

Sampath Ramteke - Social Work

Sanduk Ruit - Medicine (Ophthalmology)

Anwar Jalalpuri-(Literature and Education)

Ibrahim Sutar -Arts(Music-Sufi)

Manas Bihari Verma - Science and Engineering (Defence)

Sitavva Jodatti - Social Work

Nouf Marwaai -Others(Yoga)

V Nanammal - Others(Yoga)

More than 15,700 people applied for the prestigious awards for 2018, with the government laying stress on honouring the unsung heroes, an official said.

Last year, the number of Padma awardees was 89, which included seven recipients each of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

(With inputs from ANI. Further details awaited)